'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Says He Would 'love To Have Trilogy' For Dark Knight Role

The upcoming DCEU movie, The Batman, will be introducing Robert Pattinson as the iconic superhero after Ben Affleck decided to drop out of the role. The movie will be directed by Matt Reeves and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Pattinson has now shared that he and director Reeves had spoken about the idea of a Batman trilogy. The actor added that he would love to play the Caped Crusader for as long as he could.

Robert Pattinson wants to have a trilogy for his Batman

In a recent interview with Fandango, Robert Pattinson shared that he would like to complete a trilogy of films for his version of Bruce Wayne. He said, "I'm down to do it as many times as people want to see it, really. Like I mean I got to get this one out first. But yeah, like, I mean I've talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy and that would be wonderful. I really, really enjoyed the process and it's such a fun character to play. And yeah, that'd be lovely. Lovely."

Pattinson had earlier revealed that he has been obsessing over the role for over a year. The actor told Total Film, "I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so. Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, 'He is a freak!'"

More about The Batman

The movie will follow Pattinson's Dark Knight in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres in India on March 4, 2022.

