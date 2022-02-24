After creating a massive buzz in Paris, The Batman team took over London with their edgy avatars. The makers of the superhero film are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its release. Now, after hosting the film's premiere in Paris, the creators flew to London to do the same. Needless to say, the photos from the London Premiere have gone viral on social media, thereby leaving fans eager for the Rober Pattinson starre's release.

Inside The Batman's London Premiere

At the UK special screening, the male lead of the superhero flick, Robert Pattinson looked dapper in a quirky yet formal look. Instead of opting for a tuxedo, Pattinson wore a black turtleneck t-shirt which was paired with grey formal pants and shoes. But what stole the limelight was his oversized blazer. While posing for the cameras, Robert took a brief moment to personally interact with his fans as he clicked several selfies with them.

Zoe Kravitz aka the Cat was seen reigning the red carpet in a body-hugging black dress. Her edgy avatar was accentuated with the cut-out detailing around her neck. With smokey makeup, her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun to add drama to her look. In one photo, the entire team of The Batman assembled together to pose for the cameras. Check out the pictures here:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Netizens in large number resorted to the comment section to express their excitement for the upcoming movie. While one wrote, "Can’t believe it’s only a week away now," another wrote, "i cannot wait to see this movie!!!!" A user also hailed them as their, "FAVORITE CAST EVER." Here's taking a glimpse at how netizens are reacting:

Previously, during the Paris premiere, football powerhouse Neymar Jr joined Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz for the special screening. The athlete became the major talk of the town as he attended the event in a quirky Batman jacket. Speaking about the movie, helmed by Matt Reeves, the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on March 4.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman