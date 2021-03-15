'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson Wraps Production, Announces Director Matt Reeves

The Batman has become one of the most awaited projects in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Matt Reeves, it has been in production for quite a long time with filming happening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the filmmaker has revealed that the Robert Pattinson movie has completed its shooting.

Matt Reeves announces 'The Batman' production wrap

After being inactive on Twitter for over a couple of months, Matt Reeves made a comeback on the social media platform with an update on The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. He disclosed that the production has finished with a picture of the clap slate being wrapped up. It was in a box around with few other things, including pieces of evidence. The filmmaker also gave a shoutout to his director of photography, Greig Fraser. Take a look at Matt Reeves’s tweet.

Following Matt Reeves’ announcement, Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordon in The Batman, also tweeted about his work being done on the project. The actor shared the fan art of his character. He mentioned that it is exactly after one year when the production was shut down. Wright called his experience in the movie “some ride” with a bat emoticon. Reeves also shared the actor’s tweet.

The Batman has faced multiple issues throughout the production. Its principal photography began in January 2020 in London and was halted in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed after a hiatus of around five and a half months in September, only to stop once again for a couple of weeks when Robert Pattinson was tested positive for the novel virus. It then used the Disney+ Star War series The Mandalorian’s virtual production technology for the visual effects in the backgrounds. The big-budgeted Warner Bros. project was extensively shot in the United Kingdom.

With Robert Pattinson making his DCEU debut as Bruce Wayne / Batman, the movie also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The film will show the titular character in his second year as the vigilante superhero and will depict more of his detective side. The Batman is currently scheduled to release in theatres on March 4, 2022.