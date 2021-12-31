'The Batman', 'Thor 4' To 'Avatar 2': Big Hollywood Releases To Look Forward To In 2022

2021 turned out to be a good year for Hollywood, with many films doing well despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the top grossers of all time, while No Time To Die, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage did well at the ticket windows. There are expectations from numerous films next year too, though it remains to be seen if the growing number of COVID-19 cases and the rise of the Omicron variant will have a bearing on it.

Right from Robert Pattinson-starrer Batman to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: 7, there are millions riding on the ventures. The filmmakers will hope audience goes out in big numbers and that the pandemic does not affect their prospects much. Here's looking at some of the top Hollywood films that will release next year.

Top Hollywood films to look forward to in 2022

The Batman

The reboot of the popular superhero franchise has been making headlines since its inception, and the launch of the trailer further raised the excitement for it. The film will portray the Caped Crusader's battle with Riddler, played by Paul Dano, in Gotham City. The Robert Pattsinon-starrer hits theatres on March 4.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth installment of the Thor franchise will see the return for the superhero in a full-fledged avatar after the Avengers. The focus is likely to shift to Jane Forster, played by Natalie Portman, who is likely to take up the mantle in the proceedings. The film hits the theatres on July 8.

Avatar 2

Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/DWBJebpWRf — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) January 7, 2020

The much-awaited Avatar sequel is among the most-anticipated films of this year. The James Cameron directorial will follow up on the events from the record-breaking Avatar, and this time Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family, but face a battle for survival after the return of an old threat. The film will release on December 16.

Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise returns as the spy Ethan Hunt with his high-octane stunts and a different mission after a gap of four years. The film faced numerous controversies since its making, and the plot has been under wraps, with no trailer released. The action film is gearing up for release on September 30.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After being at the centre of Spider-Man's problems in No Way Home, Doctor Strange will have problems of his own to battle, like Shuma Gorath and an alternate version of himself, with the help of Scarleet Witch aka Wanda. The superhero venture releases on May 6.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Another franchise to return this year is the Jurassic Park franchise four years after the Fallen Kingdom. The plot of the film revolves around the return of dinosaurs to earth after inhabiting the planet millions of years ago. The action film hits the theatres on June 10.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Fantastic Beats franchise is another to return this year. The plot of the action adventure this time will revolve around the World War II and the exploration of magical communities in other parts of the world. The film is scheduled to release on April 8.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The sequel to Black Panther without late Chadwick Boseman would hold an emotional significance for the fans. The makers have not shared much about the plot, except that it will continue the exploration of the 'íncomparable world of Wakanda.' The film releases on November 11.

Black Adam

The spin-off to Shazam! will star Dwayne Johnson in the titular character of an anti-hero. The launch of the first look, where he emerged from a tomb into the real world, had created excitement and the film. The superhero film hits the theatres on July 29.

The Flash

The plot of the film revolves around Barry Allen aka The Flash. The Flash revisiting his past to prevent the death of his mother. A highlight of this film will be appearance of numerous previous Batmans like michael Keaton and Ben Affleck the multi-starrer hits the theatres on November 4.