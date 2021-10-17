'The Batman' Trailer Out: Here's Breakdown Of Action-packed Glimpse Into Caped Crusader

After a year since the unveiling of a teaser trailer, The Batman geared up to release in style with another special launch at the DC FanDome 2021. DC unveiled the trailer of the latest installlment of the caped crusader's adventure. And as expected, it became a big talking point in the film world.

The superhero, this time in the form of Robert Pattinson, has another battle to save Gotham City. This time, he has another threat, in the serial killer Riddler. Here's looking at some of the highlights of the recently released trailer:

Connection to Joker?

One of the first visuals of the trailer is Batman's clash with a bunch of people looking at clowns. It would be interesting to see if there's any link to Joker, one of the most menacing villains of the franchise, and having fans of his own despite being the vilaain.

First glimpse at Riddler?

Was the first glimpse at the baddie shown in the first scene itself? One can see Jim Gordon-led Gotham City Police Department nabbing a bespectacled man enjoying a late-night coffee and one can wonder if it is the Riddler as he leaves a '?' foam in his cup. It might not be hard for many to guess that the man is Paul Dano, who is cast in the role of the antagonist. The question mark is not the only clue he has left behind for Batman to get to him.

New bat-signal, equation with Gordon

The bat-signal is among the numerous features of Batman and the viewers get a look at the latest one during a meeting with Jim Gordon. One can say that it has a much different and dangerous look this time.

It also shows that Gordon and Batman already have a working relationship. However, Gordon's officials chase later and Batman escaping from them makes us wonder if there's some twist in the tale involving Batman not pleasing the police.

Angry Batman

There seems to be anger all over Batman's face and it seems very evident in the trailer. In his dialogues on 'fear' and 'warning' or Bruce Wayne's Black Eye, the makers seem to be raising the tempo big time. Dialogues like 'it doesn't matter what happens to me' show how determined he is to punish the criminals.

Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin

Riddler is not the only one after Batman. Penguin too wants to destroy Batman, but his attempts go in vain. The fight takes place at the Iceberg Lounge, one of the first glimpses at the Penguin's club.

New Batman is bulletproof? The batsuit is muddy too

The bullets don't do much of damage to the caped crusader and there are multiple visuals of them bouncing off his chest.

Among the other features of the batsuit is that it can be used to electrocute someone with his gauntlets. A close-up of the Batsuit gives an authentic feel to it, as the patchwork makes it seem home-made and more believable as one made by Bruce. One also sees a shot of a mud-filled Batman with dirt all over his suit.

Younger Alfred Pennyworth

Fans are used to see Bruce Wayne's loyal butler, legal guardian and more as Michael Caine for a while, but we see a younger version of it in Andy Serkis. He plays a younger version of the character who is concerned about Bruce's activities. The scar on his face leaves questions unanswered.'

Does Batman meet Riddler?

Batman and Riddler seem to have come face to face when the former visit someone in jail, giving another visual of him making a prison visit in the franchise. The 'I have been trying to reach you' does not please Batman.

Catwoman

It seems that there would be more romance between Batman and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) in this movie and all that intimacy will take place on the rooftops. Though impressed by the Batman, she seems to not take it too well when he rips someone apart. Catwoman also makes her dive from the rooftop, but she gearing her gun up makes one wonder if she is on to something too. Right from motorcycle chase to the ability to hide in a crowd, the new Catwoman looks promising.

Batman's detective side

Matt Reeves' version of Batman is not just younger but also highlights his detective side. Its intensity is evident when he takes the complete floor to find more clues from the messages left by Riddler.

The Batmobile

Robert Pattinson's version of Batmobile seemed bit more real, simpler and less fancy version than the previous vehicles and more like a modified car than some heavy-duty machine.