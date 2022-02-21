'The Batman' Vengeance-themed Teaser Trailer Released During NBA All-Stars Game 2022

As Robert Pattinson's highly anticipated DC movie The Batman inches closer to its release, makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans curiosity with glimpses of the Caped Crusader ready to fight crime in Gotham City. In an interesting promotional stint, makers dropped a surprise teaser trailer of the film during the NBA's All-Star weekend, on screens outside the stadium.

The teaser was dropped in a thrilling manner, with the announcer noticing a message from Riddler broadcasted all over the screens. "Unmask the truth", it read. It was followed by a bat motif glowing above the stadium, with Batman jumping onto the roof. The chain of events was followed by a minute-long teaser clip showcasing the man Bruce Wayne and the 'Vengeance' ridden Batman embroiled in nerve-wracking action.

The Batman teaser dropped during NBA All-Stars Game 2022

The minute-long clip commenced with Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman as well as Colin Farrell's Penguin calling Batman 'Vengeance', and also showcases Andy Serkis telling Pattinson," You've become quite a celebrity.". Paul Dano's Riddler is also shown wrapped up in bandages as he tries to create chaos. The witty Catwoman is also seen getting closer to the caped crusader, trying to figure out who's behind the mask as she says "are you just hideously scarred?". Take a look.

"I can't believe what I'm seeing" 👀



The Batman trailer dropping at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4CJ5n4MBu2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2022

Dano comes as the first person to take on the role of Riddler since Jim Carrey essayed the character in the 1995 Batman Forever starring Val Kilmer. Meanwhile, the upcoming Batman film has been directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres in India on March 4, 2022.

Image:TWITTER/@NBAONTNT