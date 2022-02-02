'The Batman': Zoe Kravitz Says The Movie Will Explore Catwoman's Origin Story

The Batman is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year and will introduce Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The movie will also mark Zoe Kravitz debut in DC Extended Universe as she is all set to play the role of Batman's nemesis and antihero Seline Kyle/ Catwoman. Kravitz opened up about her upcoming role and said that The Batman will explore the origin story of Catwoman.

The Batman to explore Catwoman's origin story

In an interview with Total Film, Zoe Kravitz revealed that The Batman will feature Catwoman's story and the audience will get to see a side of the antihero that has never been shown on the big screen before. She said, "To see a person like Selina really get in touch with her power and become Catwoman? That’s a journey that I’m really interested in exploring. We haven’t quite seen that yet. We usually meet Catwoman, and it’s either a very quick transformation – an overnight thing – or she’s already there."

She added, "And so to find the emotional journey that brings her to the place where she is making the choice to be this person, is what I’m really excited about." The actor has previously mentioned that she observed cats, lions and other felines to prep for her role in the movie.

Robert Pattinson's Batman was inspired by Kurt Cobain

Director Matt Reeves told Empire magazine that Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader was inspired by Nirvana's lead singer Kurt Cobain. He said, "When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s 'Something In The Way'. That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor."

The cast of The Batman also includes Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.