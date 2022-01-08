'The Batman's New Still Teases Chemistry Between Robert Pattinson & Catwoman Zoe Kravitz

The upcoming film The Batman is one of the most anticipated DC superhero movies ever since announced. The film will see a new Caped Crusader, Robert Pattinson in the much-awaited flick. While fans are waiting for the movie's theatrical release, a new still from the film featuring Batman and Catwoman is being surfaced on the internet.

The audience will surely witness some sizzling chemistry between the Bat and the Cat in the upcoming DC superhero film The Batman. The new still from the film surfacing on the internet sees Robert Pattinson's Batman holding Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman's arm. While the two are in their superhero costumes, some ongoing love-hate relationship is evident on their faces. The picture has now fueled the excitement among fans who cannot wait to watch the film.

The Bat and the Cat trailer

About a week ago, the makers of the upcoming film dropped a brand new trailer of The Batman. The clip featured the chemistry between Pattinson's Batman and Kravitz's Catwoman. The trailer began with some vibrant glimpses of Batman and then switched to a woman approaching Bruce Wayne and telling him he is not available for his people. The trailer further featured some terrifying glimpses of how The Riddler sends a message to Batman along with some dead bodies. Catwoman then entered the frame and for the need of the hour, they both join hands with the title 'The Bat and the Cat.' The snippet further depicted how the film will explore their relationship.

Details about The Batman

After seeing Ben Affleck play the Caped Crusader for the past few years, Robert Pattinson is now all set to carry forward the legacy and portray the role of Gotham's superhero. The film is helmed by Matt Reeves, while Michael Giacchino has given its music. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 4, 2022. The official synopsis read, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

Image: Instagram/@thebatman