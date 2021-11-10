'The Best Of Us': Jeremy Strong & Tobias Lindholm Team Up For 9/11 Responders Series

Succession star Jeremy Strong is plotting a potential hiatus project. The actor has joined hands with the Oscar-winning writer Tobias Lindholm for the 9/11 attacks-based series titled The Best of Us. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Strong will feature in and executively produce the limited series that he has been developing for years, along with Lindholm, who is known for his work in Another Round.

Jeremy Strong to star in The Best of Us

Backed by Lindholm's sister, the company was co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone as part of a first-look deal with Tobias Lindholm. The report suggests The Best of Us will highlight the human fallout from the September 11 attacks with their rain of debris and toxic dust.

It will feature first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers, and volunteers who worked on The Pile, which is a limited series exploring how they were affected and treated. The series will heavily rely on researched accounts and also pay tribute to those impacted by the attacks. Under sister, Lindholm will write, executively produce, and helm the project.

Journalist Chris Smith, who has penned extensively about September 11 for New York Magazine and Vanity Fair, will serve as a consulting producer for the project. Kate Fenske and Carolyn Strauss (HBO’s Chernobyl) will also executively produce the series. While announcing the show, Snider said that they feel 'fortunate' to have Strong as a partner with Lindholm and that they are looking forward to their 'thoughtful and human depiction of those heroes that serve on the front lines for the greater good.'

Sister has previously produced the Epix series Gangs of London, HBO/Sky’s Landscapers starring Olivia Colman; Amazon’s The Power and AMC/BBC’s This Is Going to Hurt. Currently, the list of films under development includes The Jungle Prince, Deacon King Kong, Department of Truth, Raya and Mrs. Everything, among others. Additionally, Strong's credits include Emmy-winning role as Kendall Roy on Succession, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Molly’s Game, Lincoln, and The Big Short. The actor is represented by WME, Sugar23, and I/D. While Lindholm is known for War, Borgen, Mindhunter, The Investigation, and The Good Nurse among others. He is represented by WME and Ithaka Media.

(Image: Shutterstock/AP)