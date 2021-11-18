'The Big Bang Theory' Fame Simon Helberg To Reprise Howard On 'Young Sheldon'?

The Big Bang Theory's Dr Cooper and Mr Wolowitz are set to reunite on the series titled Young Sheldon. On Thursday, CBS confirmed that Simon Helberg is all set to reprise his The Big Bang Theory character (in a voiceover capacity) as Howard Wolowitz. The actor reportedly will be heard throughout the episode which will be aired on November 18 as he goes on to help Jim Parsons' character, Sheldon. Sheldon will be revealing the origins of his complicated relationship with engineering.

Dr Cooper and Mr Wolowitz are set to reunite on Young Sheldon

The same episode will also introduce Fringe vet Lance Reddick as Sheldon’s first engineering instructor named Professor Boucher. Reportedly, it will also mark the return of Reba McEntire as Dale’s ex-wife June. Both Simon Helberg and Reddick will be appearing in the sneak peek above.

According to the TV Line news portal, the series co-creator Steve Molaro, who penned the storyline, said in a statement that they 'love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week' on the new series. Molaro added that it is 'always extra fun when they are able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs' into the plots. Earlier, the co-creator teased the episode as a part of TVLine's Fall Preview in the month of September.

Molaro continued that getting to work with Helberg again in order to help explain Sheldon's hate of engineering was 'a dream come true.' He said that Parsons and Helberg (even in voiceover on Zoom) 'did not miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz.' He further talked about Reba McEntire's return and Lance Reddick's introduction in the episode and further called it 'absolutely one of the best episodes.'

Simon Helberg is the third Big Bang Theory alum to return along with Parsons on Young Sheldon. During the show's third season, Kaley Cuoco aka Penny had made an uncredited voice cameo in one of Sheldon’s nightmares. In its Season 4 premiere, Mayim Bialik had also made a comeback to lent voice for Amy, also to help Sheldon reveal their first child's name, which would be named Leonard.

Image: AP