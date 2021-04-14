'The Big Bang Theory' Star Mayim Bialik Wants To Be Part Of Superhero Movie

Mayim Bialik gained extreme popularity from her role as Amy Fowler in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. But there is one role the 45-year-old actress would like to play in her career and that is in a superhero movie. Mayim Bialik revealed that she even auditioned for a role but could not get the part.

'There is a place for me'

While talking to Business Insider, Mayim revealed that she always wanted to play a part in a superhero movie and even auditioned for a teacher in a Spider-man movie- though not specifying which one. The actress told the website that she tried very hard to get the role and keeps a positive attitude of fulfilling her dream one day. She is currently seen in Fox's Call Me Kat where she plays the titular role. The Chicago 8, Kalamazoo? and Pumpkinhead are some of Mayim Bialik's movies.

Adding to her statement, Mayim said that she is past the ingenuine characters but believes that there is still a place for her. The actress admitted that she is a huge DC and Marvel fan though DC held a special place in her heart for being in the Warner Bros. Family. The actress's both super hit sitcoms, The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat are produced by Warner Bros. TV.

What would Mayim Bialik play in a superhero movie?

Mayim Bialik was also asked about what role she would like to play in a superhero movie since her co-stars, Melissa Rauch and Kaley Cuoco, voiced the animated versions of Harley Quinn. Talking about giving voice to superhero characters, Mayim laughingly admitted that since her voice is a much deeper register it would be a later-in-life episode. The actress also revealed that several people have told her that she has a superhero within her, even if it is a comedy hero.

The actress admitted to being very athletic and hence, has not given up hope to achieve her dreams. Meanwhile, Mayim revealed that she is OK being a superhero in her own household except for the one who wears pajamas and cleans the toilet. Concluding her interview, the actress admitted she is content as long as her kids believe she is a superhero for making them food.

