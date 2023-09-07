The Bikeriders Trailer: Austin Butler Is A Reckless Biker In Tom Hardy's Gang

The Bikeriders will be debuting in theatres on December 1. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Wednesday. It features Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jody Comer in the 1960s Midwest.

3 things you need to know

The Bikeriders is directed by Jeff Nichols.

The film is Inspired by Danny Lyon’s 1967 photography book of the same name.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the movie premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last week.

The Bikeriders trailer introduces Austin Butler, Tom Hardy’s characters

The trailer of The Bikeriders posits it as an intense drama that charts the growth of a fictitious Midwestern motorcycle club in the 1960s through the lives of its participants. The Vandals began as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy).

It focuses on Comer's character Kathy, who is a strong-willed lady married to Butler's reckless biker character. Kathy describes the group's ten-year progression from a small motorcycle club to a more dangerous gang. Kathy has done her best over the years to deal with her husband's wild temperament and his loyalty to Johnny, with whom she thinks she must compete for Benny's attention.

Kathy, Benny and Johnny are pressured to decide whether they will remain loyal to the Vandals and to one another as life in the club becomes increasingly perilous and the threat of the club becoming into a more evil gang increases.

The team behind The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders is a road movie written and directed by Jeff Nichols, who is known for his heartfelt dramas like Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special and Loving. The Bikeriders has a stellar ensemble cast made up of some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Boyd Holbrook, Austin Butler, Michael Shannon, Tom Hardy, and Austin Comer.