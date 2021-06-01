'The Black Academy Awards' To Be Broadcasted By CBC Starting Fall Of 2022; Reports

The one of its kind award show "The Black Academy Awards" has finally found a home and will be telecasted from 2022 onwards. The Black Academy Awards was founded by Canadian actors Shamier Anderson and Stephan James. The moto of the show is to recognize and foster the talent of Black Canadians in various industries.

The Black Academy Awards to be telecasted from 2022 onwards

Organizers of the event announced via social media that the CBC ( Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) plans to air the groundbreaking event created by B.L.A.C.K. Canada organization (Building a Legacy in Acting, Cinema + Knowledge), an organization founded by Toronto-raised actor-brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James. CBC will broadcast the ceremony for at least the first three years, from 2022 through 2024. They plan to stage the show in fall of 2022 to commemorate established and emerging Black Canadian talent across film, television, music, sports, and culture.

The organizers posted a lengthy statement about the show on their verified Instagram handle. The statement read "We are excited to announce that The Black Academy has signed on an EXCLUSIVE three-year partnership with CBC to broadcast Canada’s FIRST EVER award show dedicated to BLACK TALENT!." The statement further read "Shamier Anderson and Stephan James, co-founders of The Black Academy and Insight Productions, Canada’s preeminent award show production company, joins forces with Canada’s TOP broadcasting company."

The organizers also gave information about the dates and submission process of the award show, writing "Planned for Fall 2022, The Black Academy's award show will celebrate established and emerging Black Canadian talent across film, television, music, sports, and culture, with a live telecast on CBC TV and CBC Gem. The name of the award show, award categories, the submission process, and additional information will be announced at a later date."

The founder of the organization and actor Shamier Anderson also shared the news on his Instagram account. While sharing the post the actor wrote "Canadian Black Renaissance". In an interview with Variety, Stephan James said that they wanted to create an award show that was never been seen before and that their intention was to shine a light on the incredible Black talent across the country and inspire generations to come.

IMAGE: STEPHAN JAMES' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.