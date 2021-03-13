The Block Island Sound Ending Explained: What Happens To Audry At The End?

The Block Island Sound is a brand new sci-fi thriller on Netflix. Helmed by brothers Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, the film is set on a remote island where tons of dead fish inexplicably keep showing up on the beach. The thrilling story of this movie follows Audry (Michaela McManus) and her colleague Paul who work for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and have arrived at the island to investigate the strange phenomenon. The Block Island Sound is not a movie to be underestimated, because it has been made so brilliantly that it left many of its viewers scratching their heads. Here is The Block Island Sound Ending Explained.

The Block Island Sound Ending

Plot Synopsis

After reaching the island, Audry realizes that there is something wrong with her father, Tom. She first catches him vacantly staring out of the window and behaving strangely. Initially, she attributes his bizarre behaviour to his drinking problem but soon realizes that something bigger is at play here. Tom’s behaviour becomes even more erratic until he finally disappears, and everyone believes him to have died whilst drunk on his boat. Harry is the only one who refuses to believe it and sets out to find his father’s body underwater. But he is attacked by a mysterious black mist while searching for Tom. Soon enough, we see Harry’s behaviour changing too, and it starts resembling Tom’s. Tom’s body is later found washed up ashore.

The Block Island Ending Explained

What happens to Harry and Audry?

As Harry’s mental state starts to unravel, Audry becomes even more concerned for his wellbeing and the safety of her daughter. She sets off to get answers from Kurt, who has had similar symptoms in the past but seems to have recovered now. Audry leaves Paul at home to take care of Emily and watch over Harry.

While Paul tries to set up a movie for them to watch, Harry is tormented by his hallucinations. He hallucinates that his father telling him to abduct a girl. Harry runs out of the house and drives off, still tormented but is relieved that he did not harm his niece. While driving, he almost runs over a woman on the street and crashes his car. He then returns to the house, and audiences see him standing over a sleeping Emily.

During Audry’s conversation with Kurt, audiences realize that aliens might be involved in this whole situation. Kurt goes on to insist Audry leave with Harry, her daughter and Paul before somebody else gets hurt. Audry then returns home to find that Harry has kidnapped Emily. Audry catches him taking Emily out on a boat and manages to jump aboard on time. She pleads with Harry to let her daughter go but Harry brings them to a spot in the ocean where he brought his previous victims. So far he has only been here with animals.

After overpowering a tired Audry, Harry locks her up in a tiny cabin along with Emily, Harry waits for the aliens to arrive. The aliens then slowly begin to pull everything towards the sky. Audry and Emily begin to lose grip over each other and Audry gets pulled towards the sky, while Emily is left alone in the cabin. The next day, Paul finds Emily alone on the boat and rescues her.

We are then shown that a mysterious thick mist floats near the sea bed and Audry explains everything to Emily in a voiceover. She explains why researchers like her abduct fishes from the sea and study them. The last scene sees a petrified Audry floating alone out at sea. We know that Emily is safe but what about Audry and Harry? We don’t know if they made it out alive. It is likely that Harry like Tom is dead. The biggest mystery is what happened to Audry?

What happened to Audry?

There are high chances that Audry underwent the same traumatic experiences as her father and brother. We can believe that Paul who earlier professed that he cares for her, will try to get to the bottom of the situation. Paul will hopefully realize that it wasn’t mental issues that plagued Tom and Harry as well as Audry but something external that caused grave damage to the three.

What were the aliens trying to do?

The Block Island Sound is like many other alien centric sci-fi films except that it frames the abductions of humans by aliens very eloquently. The makers compare the abductions of people to the collection of live samples that Audry does for her research. But it is unclear what the aliens’ motives are. The name of the movie refers to the deep guttural growling sound that we hear in the opening scene as well as throughout, whenever something sinister was about to happen. The sound hints towards the process of a dark entity that is causing all the strange phenomena on the island.

