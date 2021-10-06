'The Boss Baby 2: Family Business' India Release Date Announced; Check Here

As the theatres are slowly but steadily opening their doors for the audiences in the country, several studios are now gearing up to release their movies. Universal Pictures India via their social media and announced the release date of the animated comedy movie The Boss Baby 2: Family Business. The movie is the sequel to the 2017 movie The Boss Baby that starred Alec Baldwin as in title character. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business is all set to release in India on October 8. Like its 2017 predecessor, The Boss Baby 2 is directed by Tom McGrath, from a screenplay by Michael McCullers with a story by McGrath and McCullers. The movie also features Alec Baldwin reprising his role as the title character. The cast also includes James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow.

The movie is set 30 years after the original movie follows the now-adult Templeton brothers (Baldwin and Marsden) who are brought back together after the new Boss Baby requests their help to stop an evil professor from erasing childhoods worldwide. The movie was released theatrically in the United States on July 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures India recently released the 25th James Bond movie No Time To Die in theatres on September 30. The movie opened to positive reviews with critics calling the movie an apt farewell to Daniel Craig who bid adieu to the iconic character after 14 years. The cast of the spy thriller includes Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah joining the cast as new characters.

The studio is also gearing up for the release of their slasher film Halloween Kills. The film is a sequel to 2018's Halloween and the twelfth instalment in the Halloween franchise. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle, who reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, with James Jude Courtney also portraying Myers again. Announcing the release date of the movie Universal Pictures India wrote, "Three generations terrorized by The Shape. This time, they're ready. #StrodeStrong. See #HalloweenKills in cinemas on 22nd October in the other States and 29th October in Maharashtra."

Image: Instagram/@bossbaby