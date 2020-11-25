'The Boss Baby: Family Business' Trailer Shows A New Girl Baby Boss And More

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business is an upcoming computer-animated family comedy movie. It is a sequel to the 2017 released film, The Boss Baby. Now, the makers have released the first trailer along with its theatrical release date.

Also Read | 'The Croods: A New Age' Trailer OUT! The Family All Set To Explore New Adventure

The Boss Baby: Family Business Trailer shows De-Aging, Ninjas and more

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation has dropped The Boss Baby 2 trailer. It shows a grown-up Boss Baby aka Ted Templeton Jr. and Timothy Leslie “Tim” Templeton, voiced by Alec Baldwin and James Marsden, respectively. Both are busy in their lives and the family welcomes a new member, a baby girl. The three meet and the toddler is revealed to be the new boss baby who is here on a mission to stop an evil boss. She takes Ted and Tim’s help, making them kids again with the help of a special de-ageing drink. Ahead, it has ninjas, family value and more fun. Check out the trailer below.

Also Read | 'Tom And Jerry' Trailer Receives Major Backlash By Netizens, Fans Call It 'awful'

The Boss Baby 2 official plot

The Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

Also Read | If You Loved 'Tom And Jerry' Trailer, Here Are Some Live-action Cartoon Films You Must See

You’re not seeing double; there’s another Boss Baby -- Tina -- coming to town, March 26, 2021! If you continue to see double, let me know. I’ve got a great pediatrician -BB pic.twitter.com/bv4L132z3o — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) November 24, 2020

Also Read | 'Dune' Trailer Released; Timothée Chalamet Dominates Denis Villeneuve's Epic Sci-fi

The Boss Baby: Family Business cast includes Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow and Jeff Goldblum. It is directed by Tom McGrath, from a screenplay by Michael McCullers. The movie is based on The Boss Baby and The Bossier Baby by Maria Frazee. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 26, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.