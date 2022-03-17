The Boys Fame Karen Fukuhara Says She Was Attacked By Stranger; 'It Came Out Of Nowhere'

Amazon Prime Original series The Boys star Karen Fukuhara took to her social media to detail a disturbing incident on her way to get coffee. The young actor was subjected to violence by a total stranger who did not appear to have any other ulterior motives. The incident comes in wake of surging cases of anti-Asian violence which has reportedly witnessed a sharp increase in the US since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fukuhara weighed in on the grim matter by questioning the motive behind such hate crimes directed towards Asians, where even elderly people are not sparred. The actor plays the role of Kimiko Miyashiro in the popular series The Boys as well as Tatsu Yamashiro in Suicide Squad.

Karen Fukuhara details physical violence by a random stranger

Taking to her Instagram, the 30-year-old began by writing in the post captioned '#stopasianhate', ''Today I was struck in the head by a man,'' after assuring that she was 'physically fine', Fukuhara continued, ''this s*** needs to stop. Us women, Asians, elderly need your help''. The young actor detailed the troubling incident where she revealed she was attacked by a total stranger on her way to a cafe.

The actor continued, ''It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me)'' The disturbed actor considered confronting the man, however, analyzing the risks that came with it, she decided against it. ''After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away,'' she revealed that, unfortunately, this was not the first time that the actor was subjected to 'racial slurs and hurtful actions'.

However, this was the first time that the actor was harmed physically leaving her distressed about the similar actions faced by her community frequently. Fukuhara revealed the reason behind sharing the troubling incident stating that she needed to raise awareness among her multi-racial friends who ''had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people — people that they share meals with. I felt it was important to raise awareness.”

Fukuhara further added that although she got 'lucky', the incident has left her considering taking self-defence classes. She also added, ''What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the ELDERLY? They need to be held accountable.'' Fans and celebrities alike came in support of the actor and condemned such hate crimes against Asian people.

