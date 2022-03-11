The Boys Season 3 New Poster Hints At Billy Butcher's Heat Vision Powers

Amazon Prime Video's one of the biggest and most successful original series The Boys is gearing up for a return this summer. The series will mark its return after almost two years as its second season came out in 2020, which not only won fans' hearts but also garnered positive reviews from critics. As the show is set to make its comeback in June, fans' expectations are skyrocketing as the second season's sharp-witted take on superheroes landed several Emmy nominations. While the third season is almost three months away, the makers have seemingly already begun to excite their fans with some intriguing first looks.

The makers of The Boys Season 3 recently dropped the first poster of the upcoming season of the show. The first official poster saw Karl Urban's Billy Butcher looking like his nemesis Homelander. The poster gave a hint at Butcher's intriguing anti-hero heat vision. While Butcher looked dapper in the monochrome poster, his eyes were seemingly lit and shining. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field." Fans widely reacted to the poster and also asked the makers to drop the official trailer of the third season soon.

The Boys Season 3 poster

More about The Boys

The Boys Season 3 will pick up from the events of its second season. The titular group of the vigilantes have been separated and on their own. Jack Quaid's Hughie has taken a position among Congresswoman Victoria Neuman's staff, without realising that she is the mysterious superhero, who has been blowing people's heads. On the other hand, Billy Butcher is processing the loss of his love Becca, essayed by Shantel VanSanten, and Seven leader Homelander sees his power being undercut by women surrounding him. Following the cliffhanger ending of the second season, the third season is expected to wow the audience with its story. The third season of the show will premiere on June 3, 2022. For the unversed, here is the official synopsis of the show:

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue collar grit and willingness.

Image: Instagram/@theboystv