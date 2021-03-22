'The Caine Mutiny' Cast List: Humphrey Bogart, José Ferrer Starred In The Military-drama

Directed by Edward Dmytryk, Caine Mutiny is a 1954 film depicting the court-martial of an executive for mutiny in World War 2. The Caine Mutiny cast included actors like Humphrey Bogart along with José Ferrer, Van Johnson, and Robert Francis. Here is a description of the Caine Mutiny characters and roles. Take a look at the cast of the Caine Mutiny with their real names and filmography.

The Caine Mutiny cast and characters

Humphrey Bogart

Humphrey Bogart got the title of the 'tough guy' for his strong persona on the big screen in the 40s and 50s. The legendary actor played the main lead in Caine Mutiny where he portrayed the role of Lieutenant Commander Philip Francis Queeg, the executive being court-martial for mutiny. Born in 1899, Humphrey entered the film industry through theatre and appeared in his first film, Up the River. After his breakthrough role in High Sierra in 1941, he went on to give hits like The Maltese Falcon, Casablanca, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, and In a Lonely Place which contributed to his success.

José Ferrer

The Puerto Rican actor José Ferrer played the role of Lieutenant Barney Greenwald. According to IMBD, the actor broke his left hand before the filming of the movie and had to shake his left hand rather than right. José Ferrer's role in the movie as a defense attorney is considered one of the best performances of the actor. He went on to work in hit movies like The Shrike, State Fair, and The Swarm.

Pic Credit: Still from Caine Mutiny.

Van Johnson

Van Johnson played the role of Lieutenant Steve Maryk in Caine Mutiny. According to IMBD, Van Johnson's face covered in scars were real in the movie as the actor had gotten into an accident. The actor felt that the scars added to his character and decided to keep them for the movie. Van Johnson delivered several hits like Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo, A Guy Named Joe, and Murder in the Big House.

Fred MacMurray

Adding to the list of cast of the Caine Mutiny is Fred MacMurray who played the role of Lieutenant Tom Keefer. According to IMBD, the producer of the movie Stanley Kramer offered the role to Fred as he was struggling with personal issues in his life when his wife died, and this movie worked as a distraction for the actor. Fred also worked in several Disney movies like The Absent-Minded Professor, The Happiest Millionaire, and The Gilded Lily.

Robert Francis

The young actor Robert Francis made his Hollywood debut with Caine Mutiny where he played the role of Ens. Willie Keith. Robert Francis appeared in only four films before he was killed in a plane crash in 1955. According to IMBD, Columbia pictures had groomed Robert to stardom and got him a role in Caine Mutiny.

