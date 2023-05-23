The Color Purple Trailer Spotlights Struggles Of Black Women In America

The popular Broadway musical The Color Purple is getting a new movie adaptation, atrailer of which was released recently. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film promises a ‘bold new take on the beloved classic’. The trailer was shared by Oprah Winfrey on her Instagram handle, where she also expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming release.

The Color Purple is a musical reboot of the 1985 classic, based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name. Halle Bailey’s character Nettie delivers a powerful speech in the trailer, saying, "Dear Celie, we have more than just kings and queens. We are at the center of the universe." Barrino, an American Idol winner portrays Celie, a role she played in the original 2007 Broadway show.

The Color Purple trailer features actors Taraji P Henson, H.E.R, Colman Domingo, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks in supporting roles. The iconic Broadway musical’s hit song, I’m Here, serves as the trailer’s background music, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

The Color Purple adaptations

According to Deadline, The Color Purple movie is based on the Tony-winning musical, which itself was an adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book. The story centers around Celie, a Black Southern woman who endures years of abuse and strives to find her identity. The screenplay of the film was penned by Marcus Gardley, Alice Walker and Marsha Norman. The Color Purple has a rich history, with the original novel published in 1982 and receiving critical acclaim, including the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award for Fiction. It was later adapted into a film directed by Steven Spielberg in 1985, which garnered multiple Academy Award nominations.

The Broadway musical adaptation premiered in 2005 and received eleven Tony nominations. In 2015, it was revived and earned additional Tony nominations, ultimately winning the award for Best Revival of a Musical. The musical has also been honoured with Grammy and Emmy awards. The 2023 production of The Color Purple is produced by Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and Quincy Jones, along with executive producers Alice Walker and Rebecca Walker.