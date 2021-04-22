'The Conjuring 3' Is The Franchise’s 'biggest & Darkest' Movie Yet, Says Director

Michael Chaves, the director of the upcoming chapter in The Conjuring franchise, has revealed that the third installment in the horror franchise is going to be the biggest and the darkest presentation yet. During an interview with the officials at IGN, the director revealed that the film, titled The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, will take the Warrens (Played by Aquaman star Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga of Godzilla: King Of The Monsters fame) in new places. In the very same conversation with the IGN personnel, the director revealed that she had shown a copy of the film to Vera Farminga and her husband. After seeing the same, the latter said that it is the darkest and the biggest conjuring movie yet.

A little about The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It:

As per a report on ScreenRant, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It will follow the story of Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord in the year 1981. Post his arrest, Johnson went on to claim demonic possession as a defense, making him the first one in the history of the United States to do so. Soon, the case would come to be known as the Devil Made Me Do It case, which has been incorporated in the upcoming film's title. Originally, the case even involved an 11-year-old David Glatzel, who was believed to be possessed after a lengthy list of troubling occurrences. His family, eventually, contacted the Warrens. It was during an attempted exorcism of Glatzel that family friend Johnson, who was present at the time, is said to have been possessed by the demon that resided in Glatzel all along.

Details regarding 'The Conjuring 3' Release Date in India:

As far as The Conjuring 3 release date in India is concerned, the film is slated to get its silver screen debut on June 4th, 2021. In certain parts of the world, the film will even get a direct-to-OTT release on HBO Max, where the film will be available for streaming at no extra charge to the user for a total of 31 days from the date of release. As far as the release plans for certain parts of the world are concerned, nothing can be said with certainty as yet, owing to the freshly implemented lockdown restrictions that have been placed by various governments of the globe. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.