'The Conjuring 3' Trailer Promises Spine-chilling Horror Inspired By A Real Murder Trial

The Conjuring 3 trailer is here to add some demons and devils to this gloomy atmosphere. The third installment in the hit franchise is returning to theatres with a new case from paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren’s files. The Conjuring 3 trailer indicates how a demonic possession was used as a defence for the first in the history of the U.S. Judiciary. The Conjuring 3 release date is set to be June 4, 2021.

The Conjuring 3 trailer presents demonic possession as a defence

Horror genre fans first got a taste of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s stories on the big screen in 2013 all thanks to the inception of The Conjuring franchise. The franchise’s first two films went on to become successful at the box office leading to spinoff films such as Annabell and The Nun. Now, a third installment of the popular horror franchise is heading to the big screen.

The Conjuring 3 focuses on the real 1981 murder case of a landlord, Alan Bono. This murder case from Connecticut puts Arne Johnson on the murder trial of Bono, and he used demonic possession as his defence.

The Conjuring 3 trailer starts with Arne Johnson walking on the side of a road aimlessly. Soon when a cop crosses his path, he is shocked to see Arne covered in blood. Soon, the court trial scene begins. Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren talk about how God is always used as a witness, hence it is high time demons and devils are also accepted as one. The Conjuring 3 trailer further progresses and shows how Ed and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) begins investigating the case.

Lorraine as a demonologist talks about how the Johnson family was cursed with the help of a witch. But as the investigation continues, Ed and Lorraine uncover more hidden secrets. Once again Lorraine is seen noticing and understanding stories that others might fail to notice. The Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starrer film has been directed by Michael Chaves.

Chaves is known for directing the horror film, The Curse of La Llorona. Apart from Wilson and Farmiga, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julina Hilliard. Hilliard was also part of the Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House. The film has been produced by James Wan and Peter Safran. Safran and Wan have previously collaborated on The Conjuring films. Watch The Conjuring 3 trailer below.

Image Credit: A still from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer