The Conjuring 3's Vera Farmiga Aka Lorraine Warren Says This Film Will Be A 'scary One'

Another addition in the Conjuring series is set to release on June 4, 2021. The Conjuring 3 or The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It would bring another case from the lives of detectives Ed and Lorraine Warren. While fans are waiting for the release of the film, Conjuring cast Vera Farmiga, who would reprise her role of Lorraine Warren, revealed how the film would be a scary one for its die-hard fans.

Vera Farmiga on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

In a recent interview, Vera Farmiga revealed how the director Michael Chaves loves the Conjuring series. She further said how Chaves narrated the plot of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and the journeys that their characters embark on with this film. Vera addressed Chaves narration of Ed and Lorraine Warren as a 'divine inspiration.' She also told how Chaves referred to this story as a love story rather than a horror one. Vera further said Chaves' enthusiasm, enjoyment, energy and eagerness for the film was palpable and infectious. He was devoted to the film that he was making.

While explaining the plot of the film, Vera said the film is based on one of the most sensational cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the trial of Arne Johnson. The Up In The Air actor further told that the case was unique as it was the first time in the history of the US that a murder suspect as the defence claimed to have demonic possession. She also called the film an interesting follow-up in the series.

Vera talks about her character of Lorraine

Later in the interview, Vera Farmiga talked about her character and the plot of the film. She revealed how the investigation of a murder declares a spiritual war on Lorraine as someone wants to destroy her. She also said how the film goes deep down to the origin of the evil, which would scare the bejesus out of the audience.

Vera also revealed how she was attached to the real-life Lorraine Warren. Lorraine died in 2019, right before the shoot of The Conjuring 3 began. Vera said she could still feel Lorraine's presence as she tries to bring her qualities into the character.

IMAGE: STILL FROM CONJURING 3'S TRAILER

