Here's 'The Conjuring's Annabelle Doll's Quarantine Routine; Watch

The producers of horror film The Conjuring, on National Dolls Day, shared a small video from Annabelle doll's quarantine routine. Sharing the video online, The Conjuring makers wrote: "Wonder what Annabelle has been up to in quarantine?" (sic) The 90 seconds video is creepy and funny at the same time. From strolling to gawking, the Annabelle doll does it all to pass the time during the quarantine.

Check out Annabelle Doll's video:

Wonder what Annabelle has been up to in quarantine? Happy National Doll Day! pic.twitter.com/E6Dq2TtaLi — New Line Cinema (@newlinecinema) August 2, 2020

The video starts with eerie music, and Annabelle doll is sitting in Burbank staring at the wall in silence. As days pass by, Annabelle doll starts enjoying her company. She basks the sun on the outdoor, takes a tour with a mask, and makes popcorn for herself. The video shared on Sunday, August 2, has managed to impress the social media users, who are raving about the Annabelle doll and her quarantine routine.

What happened to Annabelle doll?

Annabelle Doll first featured in The Conjuring (2013). The popularity and intrigue generated by the doll led to makers producing a spin-off dedicated to her character. Through the course of the spin-offs, it was revealed that Annabelle doll acquired her demonic powers from a set of devil worshippers, who murdered her family that was in possessed the doll initially. Currently, the devilish doll is in possession of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, who have locked her in a glass-encased cupboard.

The Conjuring franchise and Annabelle doll's return

The third part of The Conjuring franchise is slated to hit the marquee in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release has been pushed to next year. Now, The Conjuring 3 will reportedly release on June 4, 2021.

The forthcoming movie, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead, also has actors like Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard in prominent roles. The fourth part of installment is titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The forthcoming movie is directed by Michael Chaves, and produced by New Line Cinema. The film would hit the marquee in June 2022.

