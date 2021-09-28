‘The Conjuring’: Real House That Inspired Makers On Sale For $1.2 Million

The super-spooky house that inspired the supernatural horror film, The Conjuring is making headlines after the news of it being on sale made the rounds. The three-bedroom house is being sold for a whopping $1.2 Million. The house is located in Rhode Island and spans over 3,000-square-feet.

Realtors from Rhode Island, Mott & Chace Sotheby put up the house that inspired The Conjuring on the market for sale for a whopping $1.2 million. James Wan’s film that saw Vera Farming and Patrick Wilson in the lead roles was based on investigators, Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren, who looked into the house for demons and spirits. Since the film hit the big screens, this house has become one of the most-discusses haunted houses in the world.

In its listing, Mott and Chace Sotheby were extremely honest as they put the house up for sale. As reported by Deadline, they mentioned that there have been 'countless happenings' that have taken place in the house over the years. They said that the chilling experiences and stories about the house have been told in several media productions including series, films and books.

Cory and Jennifer Heinzen purchased the house most recently in 2019 and was interviewed by NBC 10. The duo narrated stories that involved doors opening and shutting on their own, heading footsteps and 'disembodied voices'. They also mentioned that one of the rooms in the house was engulfed with black mist, that initially looked like smoke, but would then gather in a certain area and move. The Heinzens also opened up the house for tourists and hosted events there. They often allowed ghost hunters and other interested individuals to have a look at the property.

Now that the house is on sale once again, fans wonder if it will be used as a permanent attraction or if it will be inhabited by someone brave. Even if individuals plan on getting their hands on the $1.2 Million spooky house, there are some conditions that have been put in place. Potential owners of the house will be required to show proof of funds and also sign an NDA to acquire complete access to the property before they make the purchase.

