'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Director Opens Up On Future Of The Franchise

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It director Michael Chaves recently talked about the future of The Conjuring franchise. In a recent interview with EW, he revealed that the producer of the horror franchise has "some cases up his sleeve". He stated that there are a lot of things the makers want to explore and The Conjuring 3 has shown "how diverse the franchise can be". He continued that it also shows that the filmmakers are "willing to take chances and surprise its audience". The director revealed that he has heard several things that are developing and he is "excited to see what comes next".

The Conjuring director Michael Chaves on the future of the franchise

Speaking about the spookiest thing on the set of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it, the helmer revealed that "listening to the real recordings" was the spookiest thing. He stated that the film begins with the exorcism of the young boy and they have the audio recording which they play over the end credits. The director stated the first time he played the audio was to get the mood for everyone on the sets.

Michael revealed that even if one person is a "hardcore sceptic, he can hear the pain and the horror going on in the scene and what the young boy is going through. He said that it was "really chilling" and that it brought "a certain weight to the scene". He thought that everyone felt the responsibility going into it and that it was "very real for those people".

The Conjuring 3 serves as a sequel to 2013's The Conjuring, and 2016's The Conjuring 2. The supernatural horror film's screenplay has been taken care of by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and the story is penned by John and James Wan. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast includes Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as paranormal investigators, while Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard are seen in pivotal roles. The film that is based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a murder that took place in 1981 in Connecticut, is bankrolled by James, and Peter Safran. The Conjuring 3 release date is June 4, 2021.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE CONJURING 3'S TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.