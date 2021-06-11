'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Director Shares A Demon Was Cut From The Film

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It's director, Michael Chaves, has time and again communicated that the recently-released film is unlike any other film which is a part of a franchise that spawned an entire horror universe. Additionally, the feature presentation is, as per Vera Farmiga, the franchise's darkest and the most spine-chilling horror film yet. But, very recently, the actor even shared that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is dissimilar to the films that came before it in one more way; The movie does not have a spinoff-inspiring demon. Read on to know more.

Michael Chaves on the demon that was edited out of The Conjuring 3:

While talking to Slash Film with regards to the same, Chaves revealed that a cut where the demon in question is a part of the film exists. The character in question worked with Eugenie Bondurant's The Occultist, which is the first-ever human antagonist of The Conjuring universe. He also revealed that the producer-creator of the franchise, James Wan, was in full support of the same. But, since the makers of the film thought that a human antagonist in addition to a malevolent spirit playing the part of the same would make matters more complicated, they chose to exclude the entity in question from the theatrical cut of the same.

It must be noted that every The Conjuring film in the past has introduced a supernatural entity that has gone on to get a film of its own. The first feature presentation introduced Annabelle, the possessed doll. The second film gave its viewers the first glimpse at Valek, the Demon Nun. Both of them, a few years after their big-screen debut, got to be the frontline of their own respective movies in which they played the titular characters.

A little about The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It:

Leading The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast members, such as Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be seen reprising their roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren for the film once again. The film is based on the story of the case that centered on Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord in the year 1981. Post his arrest, Johnson went on to claim demonic possession as a defence, making him the first person in the history of the United States to do so. Soon, the case would come to be known as the" Devil Made Me Do It" case, which has been incorporated in the upcoming film's title.

Originally, the case even involved an 11-year-old David Glatzel, who was believed to be possessed after a lengthy list of troubling occurrences. His family, eventually, contacted the Warrens. It was during an attempted exorcism of Glatzel that a family friend named Johnson, who was present at the time, is said to have been possessed by the demon that resided in Glatzel all along. The film in question will see the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life supernatural entity specialists Edward Warren and Lorraine Warren, respectively. Details regarding The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It release date in India and similar The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It update(s) will be shared with the readers as and when information made available.

The Conjuring 3 trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.