'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Early Reactions Reveal It Is "bone-chilling"

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators, Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren. Directed by Michael Chaves, it is the third part of The Conjuring trilogy and overall the seventh instalment in The Conjuring Universe franchise. Early reviews for the much-anticipated film are out.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It first reviews out

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled to release in theatres and on HBO Max on June 4, 2020. Ahead of its premiere, a few people got the chance to catch up on the movie. Now, their reactions to the supernatural horror film have made their way online and they hint at another success in the Conjuring film series. Check out the reviews below.

I am a sucker for the CONJURING movies and 3 is no exception. I love everything, from Vera Farmiga's 80s collars, to Patrick Wilson's dreamy affection for his wife, to every Easter Egg. Also: one joke I laughed at for 5 minutes straight. Thrilled they keep the quality so high. pic.twitter.com/p33R751Iyz — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) May 20, 2021

Was a huge fan of THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT, a film that wisely deviates from the haunted house formula for maximum spooky fun. @michaelchaves maintains the visual hallmarks of Wan's films while adding plenty. And the 80s setting rules. Also: it's scary as shit. pic.twitter.com/lhRBDZ4fob — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 20, 2021

Last week I was lucky enough to be among the first people to see #TheConjuring #TheDevilMadeMeDoIt and oooh boy, get ready. The Warren's are BACK, baby! Prepare yourself to go on one hell of a ride, and don't worry, there's no shortage of scares. pic.twitter.com/zG1O8HQ3G5 — Shannon 🎃🍭 (@shannon_mcgrew) May 20, 2021

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT changes up the established formula a bit, but the series remains what I like to call "spooktacular." As long as Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga keep making these, I will watch them. #TheConjuring #TheConjuringTheDevilMadeMeDoIt pic.twitter.com/bjKRZB7GwD — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) May 20, 2021

Add me to the list of folks who saw (and honestly loved) THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT. The film stalls a bit when Patrick and Vera aren't on-screen (especially together), but creepy visuals and changing up the linear investigation plot for once make this a fun sequel. pic.twitter.com/to1i98eZDb — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) May 20, 2021

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT is freakishly demonic & bone-chilling in all the right spots, featuring a sensational opening sequence & a waterbed scene that rivals any creepy moment from the franchise so far. Wild that it's based on a real story, too. #TheConjuring pic.twitter.com/8HxIRkNHtI — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 20, 2021

#TheConjuring #TheDevilMadeMeDoIt is a fantastic next chapter in the franchise! It's got so much heart and a love story at its core. I got so invested that I forgot to eat dinner while watching the screener. No spoilers, but I slept with the light on. pic.twitter.com/jPZR1GAVfC — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) May 20, 2021

I've seen #TheConjuringTheDevilMadeMeDoIt, and what a warm reunion with horror's favorite couple. An exciting shift in the formula that brings the feels and chills in spades. pic.twitter.com/kwZvVimqAW — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) May 20, 2021

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It tells the real-life story of murder, terror, and unknown evil. From the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, it begins with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes the couple beyond anything they had ever seen before, marking the first time in the United States' history that a murder suspect would defend himself claiming demonic possession. Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Paul Wilson, and others are part of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast.

IMAGE: CONJURINGFILMS TWITTER

