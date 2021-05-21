Last Updated:

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Early Reactions Reveal It Is "bone-chilling"

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' first reviews are out on social media and the reactions reveal the film is quite ''bone-chilling'' and spooky.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators, Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren. Directed by Michael Chaves, it is the third part of The Conjuring trilogy and overall the seventh instalment in The Conjuring Universe franchise. Early reviews for the much-anticipated film are out. 

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It first reviews out

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled to release in theatres and on HBO Max on June 4, 2020. Ahead of its premiere, a few people got the chance to catch up on the movie. Now, their reactions to the supernatural horror film have made their way online and they hint at another success in the Conjuring film series. Check out the reviews below. 

 

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It tells the real-life story of murder, terror, and unknown evil. From the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, it begins with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes the couple beyond anything they had ever seen before, marking the first time in the United States' history that a murder suspect would defend himself claiming demonic possession. Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Paul Wilson, and others are part of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast. 

