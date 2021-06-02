'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Final Trailer Gets Amazing Reactions From Fans

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to release on June 4, 2021. It is the third installment in the Conjuring franchise. The Conjuring 3's final trailer released on June 1, 2021. The movie showcases another case from Ed and Lorraine Warren's lives. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It follows the story of a unique murder investigation where the suspect claims to be possessed by the demons. Check out how netizens reacted to The Conjuring 3's final trailer.

Netizens react to The Conjuring 3 final trailer

Ahead of The Conjuring 3's release on June 4, HBO Max released the final trailer of the film. Fans are since reacting to the return of Ed and Lorren in the third installment of this horror franchise. While some of the users shared excitement about how they will get to see the movie this Friday, others shared the still from the trailer tagging it as 'the darkest of all'. One of the users wrote, "THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT is one of those swing-for-the-fences horror sequels that'll be derided upon release but championed as underrated gem decades from now. Bold, bombastic that's very much my jam".

the conjuring 3 comes out THIS FRIDAY??? pic.twitter.com/Q025LEvfAQ — s a r a (@tayrianasnapped) June 2, 2021

Think I’ll have a small movie night for the conjuring 3 — ⚡️🌻🥥 (@YesSexxSells) June 2, 2021

AM I THE ONLY ONE EXCITED FOR THE CONJURING 3? pic.twitter.com/g1LC3KjDql — Hassan Hamid | TASM Era (@HassanHamid266) May 27, 2021

hahaha he’s already told you no because you had me for the conjuring and it’s his name on the ticket😭🤣 — Jess (@_wheelerjess_) June 2, 2021

'The darkest and scariest of the conjuring movies'....make una wait first make we see am....I'm in already..give it to me💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/sKd5f9dZEc — RaVeN (@ravendark9876) June 2, 2021

Aaaaarrrggghhhh the conjuring 😭😭😭 — Hasan hamdan (@HasanHamdan21) June 2, 2021

Review coming, but THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT is one of the those swing-for-the-fences horror sequels that'll be derided upon release but championed as an underrated gem decades from now. Bold, bombastic nonsense that's very much my jam — Dave Crewe (@dacrewe) June 2, 2021

More about The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The upcoming film is directed by Michael Chaves is the third installment in The Conjuring film series. The movie also had its various spin-offs such as the Annabelle film series amongst others. The Conjuring 3 follows the real-life story of murder, terror, and unknown evil. From the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, it begins with a fight for the soul of a young boy and then takes the couple beyond anything they had ever seen before, marking the first time in the United States' history that a murder suspect would defend himself claiming demonic possession. Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Paul Wilson, and others are part of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.