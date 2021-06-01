The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Is Inspired By THIS Film & It's Not A Horror Movie

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It director Michael Chaves revealed that one of the films that majorly influenced his most recent piece of work was a film by David Fincher, titled Seven. During a conversation with the officials at Total Film, the helmer of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It implied that the horror films had a set framework while he wanted to do something that did not follow the same route and took noted from David Fincher's film. Additionally, during the conversation, he even expressed his excitement regarding the same. He also went on to imply that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It also is an investigation drama with all the supernatural terminologies that one would find featuring a supernatural entity and a human figure who is at crossroads with it.

A little about The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Leading The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast members, such as Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be seen reprising their roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren for the film once again. The film is based on the story of the case that centred on Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord in the year 1981. Post his arrest, Johnson went on to claim demonic possession as a defence, making him the first one in the history of the United States to do so. Soon, the case would come to be known as the" Devil Made Me Do It" case, which has been incorporated in the upcoming film's title.

Originally, the case even involved an 11-year-old David Glatzel, who was believed to be possessed after a lengthy list of troubling occurrences. His family, eventually, contacted the Warrens. It was during an attempted exorcism of Glatzel that a family friend named Johnson, who was present at the time, is said to have been possessed by the demon that resided in Glatzel all along. The film in question will see the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life supernatural entity specialists Edward Warren and Lorraine Warren, respectively. Details regarding The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It release date in India and similar The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It update(s) will be shared with the readers as and when information made available.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer:

