The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Premieres; "world-conquering" Billie Eilish Attends

The Conjuring movie franchise is one of the most successful horror movie franchises in the industry. After giving fans chills with the first two instalments, the team is back with the 3rd instalment of the movie. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It premiere recently took place in Los Angeles and was attended by singer Billie Eilish. The director of the movie Michael Chaves shared a picture with the singer and thanked her for attending the premiere of the movie.

Billie Eilish attends The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It premiere

Ahead of its theatrical release, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It premiere took place recently and was attended by Billie Eilish. The director of the movie, who had also directed Billie's Bury a Friend music video, shared a picture with the singer as they posed for the camera. While sharing the picture, the director thanked Billie for supporting his movie. Michael Chaves in his caption wrote, "The amazing, unstoppable, world-conquering Billie Eilish came to my #conjuring screening last night. Billie - you are amazing. I’m lucky to have worked with you. Thanks for all the kind words and the support on the film."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast and other information

The movie is the third Conjuring movie and serves as a sequel to The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016). The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, with Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard also featuring in pivotal roles. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence".

