'The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It' Trailer Will Leave You Spooked; Watch

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starrer — The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — trailer dropped on Thursday evening and the duo is back as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is, overall, the eighth film in the horror franchise.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It takes the Warrens into the 1980s, during the real-life murder case involving Arne Johnson, the first person in legal history to claim demonic possession as a motive for manslaughter. According to the official synopsis, it is "one of the most sensational cases from their files".

Other casts include Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Sterling Jerins, Shannon Kook, and others. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick from a story by him and James Wan. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be released in UK cinemas on May 28, 2021, and then comes to the US on HBO Max on June 4, 2021.

A little about The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

As per a report on ScreenRant, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It will follow the story of Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord in the year 1981. Post his arrest, Johnson went on to claim demonic possession as a defense, making him the first one in the history of the United States to do so. Soon, the case would come to be known as the Devil Made Me Do It case, which has been incorporated in the upcoming film's title. Originally, the case even involved an 11-year-old David Glatzel, who was believed to be possessed after a lengthy list of troubling occurrences. His family, eventually, contacted the Warrens. It was during an attempted exorcism of Glatzel that family friend Johnson, who was present at the time, is said to have been possessed by the demon that resided in Glatzel all along.