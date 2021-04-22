'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Unveils Six New Pictures Ahead Of Trailer Release

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the latest addition to The Conjuring franchise, the trailer of which would be released later today by the makers. The production house behind the horror flick, Warner Bros. recently shared the first images from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which sees Ed and Lorraine Warren, going up against the satanic spirits yet again. Here is everything you need to know about the pictures and more.

The Conjuring makers release new unseen pictures from the film

According to a report by Collider, the makers of the horror movie, Warner Bros just dropped six unseen pictures from the film ahead of the film's trailer release. The six images don't reveal much about the plot of the film, but definitely give sinister vibes as Ed and Lorraine Warren struggle to ward off evil spirits. The MPAA has given an R-rating for terror, violence, and some disturbing images to The Conjuring 3.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It takes the Warrens into the 1980s, during the real-life murder case involving Arne Johnson, the first person in legal history to claim demonic possession as a motive for manslaughter. The director of the film, in an interview with IGN, stated that one of the things he and the creator of the Conjuring movies series James Wan bonded on while making The Curse of La Llorona was sharing a lot of the same favourite movies, and one of them was Se7en. He further added that they both loved that movie and when Wan came to him with a script for The Conjuring 3, he basically said that it's Se7en but in a Conjuring universe.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stars, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, reprising their roles as authors and paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren and other cast include Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Sterling Jerins, Shannon Kook, and others. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick from a story by him and James Wan. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do is slated to release in theatres on June 4, 2021.

Image Credits: The Conjuring Official Instagram Account