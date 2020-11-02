'The Craft Legacy' Cast: Here's List Of Actors And Characters They Play

The Craft Legacy is a sequel to Andrew Fleming’s 1996 film 'The Craft'. The movie, just like its predecessor, is a horror fantasy. The story revolves around four teenage girls who form a coven of witches. The story essentially is about a young high school girl, Lily, who moves into a new town and finds a group of three friends who are into witchcraft. The coven then faces some life-changing situations and disturbing revelations towards the end.

The Craft: Legacy is written and directed by actor Zoe Lister-Jones. This movie marks her second feature-length film from behind the camera. The Craft Legacy characters are mainly new characters who aim to tell a new story and are more diverse and have been adapted to the modern era. Although The Craft Legacy cast has new characters, you might see some old characters as well. The main cast of The Craft Legacy has 4 actors who play the coven witches. Here is the cast of The Craft Legacy and the roles they play in the movie.

Read the details about The Craft Legacy cast here

Cailee Spaeny as Lily

Lily is one of the main The Craft Legacy characters. Lily is played by the 23-year-old Cailee Spaeny. Born in Missouri, the actor made her debut in another fantasy feature film in 2018. She is also a singer and songwriter and will be debuting with her single ‘Falling’ soon.

Zoey Luna as Lourdes

In context to the modern-day cultural adaptations, the craft legacy has included an LGBTQ+ character in the film which is a refreshing touch unlike the characters of The Craft. Lourdes is shown as a transgender woman in the coven. The character is played by Zoey Luna, who is a Latina actor. This is her first feature-length debut.

Lovie Simone as Tabby

Unlike the rest of the actors of the coven, this is the first foray into the supernatural genre for Lovie Simone. Tabby is the fourth witch in The Craft: Legacy. The role is played by Lovie Simone, a 21-year-old actor who has starred in Oprah Winfrey’s soap opera production Greenleaf. She even played the lead in Amazon’s Original Selah and the Spades.

Gideon Adlon as Frankie

Frankie is one of the four witches in the movie. The character is played by the 23-year-old actor Gideon Adlon, daughter of Pamela Adlon. She has made guest appearances in a lot of television series like Loie, Girl Meets World and Better Things.

