'The Crown' Actor Emma Corrin All Set To Star In 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'

Actor Emma Corrin, who plays the role of Diana, the Princess of Wales in the popular Netflix show, The Crown, is all set to play the role of a high-society woman in an upcoming romance drama. Emma Corrin has won awards for her performance in The Crown at the Golden Globes 2021 and the 26th season of Critics Choice Awards. The actor will play a crucial role in Lady Chatterley's Lover, which is an upcoming romance drama about the scandalous affair of two star-crossed lovers.

Emma Corin set to star in Lady Chatterley's Lover

According to a report by Variety, Emma Corin will play the role of an upper-class woman who finds herself married to a wrong man who later seeks refuge in several extramarital affairs. Based on the story by D.H Lawrence, the plot revolves around a wealthy and privileged Lady Chatterley who finds that her husband doesn't love her, and then she starts engaging herself in extramarital affairs in which she discovers the desires and intimacy which she previously thought were impossible. Later on, when she realizes that she has started loving another man, she breaks all the traditions of her upper-class marriage and seeks happiness with the man she has fallen in love with.

According to a report by Bustle, the book Lady Chatterley's Lovers caused a lot of controversies when it was released. The depictions of her intimacy with another man caused a stir and the bookseller faced jail time if they were caught selling the book. It was even reported that a Republican senator from Utah in 1930 even criticized the writer of the book and called him a man with a diseased mind and soul. Later on, the book was re-released by The New Republic and was titled The Book That Brought Good Sex Writing to the Masses.

The movie will be helmed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre who directed several episodes of shows like The Act and Mrs. America. The screenplay will be written by David Magee and produced by Laurence Mark, Pete Czerin, Graham Broadbent. Other cast members haven't been announced yet.

Image Credits: @emmalouisecorrin Instagram