'The Crown' Actor Josh O'Connor & Paul Mescal Roped In For 'The History Of Sound'

After spreading their charm in The Crown and Normal People, Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal have joined hands to star in an upcoming LGBTQ romance flick The History Of Sound. The film is being helmed by the Queer Palm winner Oliver Hermanus, who has experience in making powerful LGBTQ films. The film is an adaptation of Ben Shattuck's award-winning short story of the same name.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, The History Of Sound was announced by the production company End Cue and is being bankrolled by Film4. Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal will play the lead roles of David and Lionel respectively. The film will commence production in 2022. As per the news outlet, Andrew Kortschak has described collaborating with the award-winning stars as an immense privelege.

Director Oliver Hermanus on The History Of Sound

The History Of Sound is expected to follow the "universal love story" of Lionel and David as they set out to record the voices, music and lives of their countrymen during World War I. As per Entertainment Weekly, Oliver Hermanus revealed in a statement that he instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck's short story. He said he had to be involved in the film because of its story. He further called the two actors the most promising ones of their generation and asserted they will give away a soulful performance. The director further revealed the film will be a unique love story and will travel through the journey of America in the 20th century.

Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal's trivia

British actor Josh O'Connor had his breakthrough with 2017's God's Own Country, a queer romance film, which also made him win a British Independent Film Award. The actor is widely recognized for the portrayal of Prince Charles on the Netflix drama The Crown. He also won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. On the other hand, Paul Mescal rose to overnight fame with the 2020 mini series Normal People. The actor also scored an Emmy nomination. He won a British Academy Award for his performance in the series. The drama series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: AP