'The Crown' Actors Matt Smith And Tobias Menzies Pay Tributes To Prince Phillip

It was recently announced by the Buckingham Palace that the Duke of Edinburgh, and husband of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip had passed away. The announcement was followed by a wave of condolences from all over the world, where several world leaders paid their tributes to the monarch. Among the many who have sent their condolences are actors Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, who have both portrayed him in the popular series The Crown. While Smith issued a statement on his death to US Weekly, Tobias penned a heartfelt message to pay his respects on social media.

The Crown is one of the popular shows that have distinctly portrayed the British Monarchy. While Matt Smith has played the younger version of Prince Phillip, Tobias Menzies has played the aged version. Matt began his message in US Weekly by offering his condolences to “Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family”. He then said that Price Phillip was “the man” and that “he knew it”. Making a cricket reference in his statement, he added “99 out, but what an innings”. Matt finally thanked him for his service and said that it “won’t be the same” without him.

.If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I'm fairly sure he wouldn't want an actor who portrayed him on TV giving their opinion on his life, so I'll leave it to Shakespeare.



"O good old man! how well in thee appears

The constant service of the antique world..."



RIP — Tobias Menzies (@TobiasMenzies) April 9, 2021

Tobias Menzies wrote a simple but heartfelt tweet to pay his tributes after the Prince’s passing. He wrote that he was “fairly sure” that the Duke of Edinburgh would not want an actor who portrayed him in a show to given an “opinion on his life”, and thus the actor was leaving it to Shakespeare. He then penned a quote of Shakespeare that reads, "O good old man! how well in thee appears The constant service of the antique world...". He concluded by writing “RIP”.

Prince Phillip passed away on the morning of April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. Matt and Tobias have both briefly portrayed his character in The Crown and have received positive response from the audience. The series has brought a total of 4 seasons to the audience to date. This series has now become one of the most popular shows on Netflix.