British historical fiction drama, The Crown which was back on the binge list post-Queen Elizabeth's death, left fans emotional after the stars revived the memories of the UK's longest-serving monarch. Actor Claire Foy who essayed the role of Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of the fictional drama, recently paid her tribute to the late monarch while expressing her honour of playing the part.

The actor who even won an Emmy award for her performance as the Queen in the popular series, attended the Toronto International Film Festival while hailing the "incredible monarch." For the unversed, the British historical fiction drama, achieved a major feat as it entered the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 7 following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Claire Foy pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

While talking to BBC at the Toronto Film Festival, Foy paid tribute to the Queen while hailing her as the 'symbol of grace.'

"I think that she was an incredible monarch. She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace." She further continued, "My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny-tiny, small part of her story."

The story of the fiction British drama famously chronicles Queen Elizabeth's journey from when she ascended the throne. Claire played the monarch in the show for the first two seasons whereas the older version of Her Majesty was portrayed by Olivia Colman in the third and fourth seasons. In the upcoming season of the show, Imelda Staunton is all set to take over the role of the monarch.

Post Queen Elizabeth's death on September 9, Olivia lauded the monarch's legacy during her conversation with Variety at TIFF. She also spoke about King Charles III's first address to the nation, where he paid tribute to his mother and committed to serving with "loyalty, respect, and love." Colman exuded confidence in the new King and asserted that he will do a 'good job'.

Meanwhile, the shooting of The Crown season 6 which was earlier halted following Queen's death, has now resumed. Previously, the creator of the Netflix series, Peter Morgan told Deadline that filming would cease "out of respect" for Her Majesty following the Queen's passing.

IMAGE: Instagram/claire_foy_/