'The Crown' Fans Left In Shock As The Acclaimed Show Fails To Pick Up Any Gong At BAFTA

Fans of the hit series The Crown were left in shock on Sunday, as the critically acclaimed show failed to make a mark at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021. The show, despite being nominated in multiple categories, didn’t win any trophies leaving its viewers surprised. The Netflix period drama, loosely based on the Royal Family, had been dominating the awards season up until now. The show had nominations for a variety of gongs including Drama Series.

The show famous for its talented cast had nominations in that regard too. The Crown had nominations in Leading Actor (for Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles), Supporting Actor (for Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip) and Supporting Actress (for Helen Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret). However, the series lost all four awards at the annual awards ceremony in London. The Crown lost the best drama title to Lennie James’ Save Me Too. BAFTA 2021 winners include Paul Mescal from Normal People, who won the leading actor award and Michaela Coel from I May Destroy You, who was crowned the leading actress.

The fans of the show took to social media to inform their views on the show’s failure to pick up any awards at the function. Expressing shock on social media, one fan of The Crown penned 'Is it just me or is The Crown getting big snubbed at BAFTA TV awards?' Many fans were in disbelief that their favourite show didn’t win the best drama award.

The Crown’s Golden Globes win

The Crown had recently bagged the best drama television series at the Golden Globes 2021 Awards. The series won the title having placed against HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Netflix’s Ozark and Netflix’s Ratched. The Crown's awards included Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role, making it a four-time winner on the night.

Emma Corrin, a newcomer to the series’ season 4, was named Best TV Drama Actress for her portrayal of the young princess Diana. Josh O'Connor, who lost the BAFTA for the leading actor had won the title at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of Prince Charles in the TV series. Having come from such a good run at the awards seasons, the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 was indeed a shock for its makers as well as fans.

The Crown season 4

The Crown revolves around Queen Elizabeth II's life from 1947 to the present day. Season 4 of the show is the period between 1979 to 1990, which is set during the period when Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister. It also introduces Prince William and Lady Diana Spencer along with the weddings and other major events in their lives.

IMAGE: THE CROWN'S INSTAGRAM

