'The Crown Season 1' Back On Binge Lists After Queen's Death; Storms Into Global Top-10

The British historical fiction drama, The Crown achieved a major feat as it entered the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 7 following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Variety quoted Netflix that stated that the longest serving British monarch was in the hearts and minds of viewers” as Season 1 of the streamer’s Royal Family drama was watched for 17.6 million hours between September 5 to 11.

On the other hand, the International media outlet stated that the fifth season of Cobra Kai easily took the No. 1 slot on that list with 106 million hours viewed in the first three days following its premiere on September 9. Post Queen Elizabeth II's death, fans wanted to watch the Claire Foy-led first season about the Queen in the first part of her reign, leading up to 1955.

The Crown bags 7th spot in top 10 Netflix list post-Queen Elizabeth II's death

In the first season of the popular riyal family drama, The Crown, fans can witness the death of King George VI, which is portrayed by Jared Harris, which resulted in Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne. The season also showed the resignation of Winston Churchill, played by John Lithgow, and the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby), deciding not to marry Peter Townsend (Ben Miles).

The shooting of The Crown season 6 was expected to begin later this year, but production has been put on pause out of respect for the Queen. According to Deadline, it was recently reported that The Crown creator Peter Morgan called off the show and added how it was a love letter to the late Queen. He stated, “I expect we will stop filming out of respect.” Moreover, Stephen Daldry, one of the architects of The Crown, back in 2016, stated how they would pay a simple tribute and a mark of respect whenever the time comes.

Moreover, the 5th season of The Crown is slated to hit screens this November. The season will cast an all-new cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheCrownNetflix