'The Crown' Season 5 Might Feature Princess Diana's Infamous 'Panorama' Interview With BBC

The forthcoming and much-awaited season 5 of the blockbuster Netflix series titled The Crown will reportedly feature an entire episode of Princess Diana's infamous interview with journalist Martin Bashir on BBC's Panorama. According to a report by Variety, a source said that the online streaming giant has spent millions on the particular episode.

The Crown Season 5 to feature Princess Diana's Panorama interview

The report by Variety suggested that Netflix has spent millions on the episode featuring Princess Diana's Panorama interview. The source also said, "To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months. They are making a huge investment in that."

As per the report, the source added, "The Crown has a track record of delving into areas of the Royal Family's history they'd rather be left alone." Earlier this year, the controversy around the BBC's Panorama interview blew up when an independent investigation by Lord Dyson found that the BBC 'fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark'.

The investigation also found another thing - that Bashir forged documents to obtain the interview. Later, Bashir apologised but maintained that he was 'proud' of the interview. The channel, BBC also later issued apologies to Diana's husband, Charles, Prince of Wales, her sons- William and Harry, the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, and her brother Earl Spencer.

At the time, Prince William said, "This Panorama program holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others." While Prince Harry had said, "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a multi-year deal at the streaming portal where the couple will make documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children's series. Meanwhile, The Crown Season 5 is due to premiere on Netflix in November 2022. The renewed season will feature Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Image: Instagram/@thecrown