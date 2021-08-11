‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Star Tom Hardy At Peace With Himself, Hints At Ending Career

Best known for his role in The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy is at peace with himself and is not worried about disappearing from the industry. The lockdown has taught the actor a lot about himself. He has also found things other than acting that fulfill him, like sourdough, jiu-jitsu and his family.

As per reports by femalefirst.co.uk, the actor keeps himself occupied with homeschooling, fifteen-minute workouts in the garden and making sourdough. He said, “I still have the leaven! You have to feed that every day. That’s a commitment. I’ve actually managed to back it up so I’ve got two.”

Tom Hardy is also considering opening up his own sourdough cafe, where visitors can enjoy coffee, sourdough and jiu-jitsu. He mentioned that people can also have meetings in the cafe and even bring their dog.

The actor is married to Charlotte Riley and has two children with her, aged five and two. He also has a son from his prior relationship, who is 13-years-old. Hardy has had time during the lockdown to learn a few things about himself. Above all, he has learnt to care less about what others think.

In conversation with Esquire UK magazine, he said he had the chance to observe himself and think about the things that were of importance to him. He said, “I had an opportunity to observe the world and my own behaviours and how I lived my life and what’s important and what isn’t. I spent a lot of time-fighting the concept of ‘grown-up’.”

He also mentioned that the characters he has played and the movies he has done have not been true to who he is as a person. He called them ‘peacock-ish’ and mentioned that they were counter to what he is.

The actor mentioned in the interview, “What’s most indelible in my memory are things that are shocking or scary so it’s very easy to mimic them. It’s actually much harder to mimic things that are soft and nice and intimate if you don’t grow up in that way.” He further added, “Now that I'm getting older these things are becoming less scary. So it’s not caring so much what people think.”

The actor who took on the role of Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road also feels he has ‘less reason’ to work, as he would rather be around his family. He said, “I think there’s less reason to work, ultimately, because the life drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff. If you’ve got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it’s not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It’s going out live. This is one-time.”

Tom Hardy is also fine with ‘disappearing’, now that he has ‘established’ himself and his career. He said, “I’m not so worried about disappearing now. When I was a youngster you had to be heard, otherwise you’d be invisible. Once you’ve established yourself you can stop making that much noise. Because you’re here now, what are you going to do? And what is enough? What do you need? What do my family need? So that is very relevant. I think everybody needs a little bit of their own thing that they do. I like jiu-jitsu and sourdough. That fulfills me.”

Picture Credits:AP

