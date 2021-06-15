'The Devil Wears Prada' Cast Reunites On Its 15th Anniversary, Reveals Intriguing Details

The Devil Wears Prada remains one of the popular comedy films of Hollywood. It had brought quite a few versatile actors together on screen. After nearly two decades of its release, the cast members of the film reunited for a virtual reunion with Entertainment Weekly and reminisced about their memories while filming the movie. Actors Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Adrian Grenier, Gisele Bundchen and director David Frankel were all present at the reunion. During their discussion, they made quite a few intriguing revelations about the film and its creation for the fans of the movie.

The Devil Wears Prada cast reunites, remembering their days of shoot

The Devil Wears Prada had made a strong impact upon its release in 2006 and fans are known to enjoy the movie even today. Anne Hathaway was thoroughly praised by the audience for her role as Andy Sachs. Interestingly enough, on the occasion of 15 years of the film, the cast revealed during their meet that she was only cast for the role after Meryl Streep insisted on having her on board. Anne herself revealed that she was as far as the ninth choice for the role and nowhere near getting it, before Streep stepped into the picture. The director confirmed that Rachel McAdams was the top choice for the role, with Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kirsten Dunst and Kate Hudson joining the list as well.

The movie also reportedly had a different ending initially, as the relationship of Andy and Nate is left open-ended, unlike in the movie. However, it was changed as the studio didn’t want a conventional ending. Adrian was not really aware that his character Nate was an antagonist. In another revelation, the makers had faced quite some trouble in securing shoot locations for the movie and even finding fashion sources. With the movie revolving around the world of fashion, Streep had reportedly “fought” for her character’s hair to be white.

While all the characters were fashionable in the film, Streep and Emily Blunt had actually wore UGG’s in the scenes that focused on their waist up. However, Anne decided to stay in heels as she needed them for posture. One of the final revelations made by the team may not come as pleasant news for fans. When asked if fans can expect a sequel to the movie, the cast said that it is unlikely to happen.

