The Doobie Brothers Send 'hilariously Worded' Cease And Desist Letter To Bill Murray

Bill Murray's golf apparel brand, William Murray Golf, might now find itself in some legal trouble. Bill Murray apparently used the song Listen to the Music without the permission of the band The Doobie Brothers. This song was used in the latest promotional material for William Murray Golf.

The Doobie Brothers have now sent a cease and desist letter to Bill Murray, asking him to stop using the song. However, what really caught the eyes of fans was the hilarious wording used by The Doobie Brothers in their letter.

The Doobie Brothers send an amusingly worded letter to Bill Murray

The whole controversy began when Bill Murray's golf brand William Murray Golf ran an ad for a new shirt named ‘Zero Hucks Given’. The ad used The Doobie Brothers' classic song Listen to the Music, however, the song was used without the permission of the creators. Which is why the band's lawyer, Peter T. Paterno, sent a cease and desist letter to Bill Murry.

The Doobie Brothers' letter was shared online by faroutmagazine.co.uk. In the letter, Peter T. Paterno wrote that Listen to the Music was a "fine song". Then the lawyer added that he knew Bill Murray liked the song too, as he kept using it in the ad for 'Zero Hucks Given'. Peter T. Paterno then hilariously wrote that the comedian should change the name of the shirt to ‘Zero Bucks Given', as he had not yet paid The Doobie Brothers for using their song in his ads.

Further, The Doobie Brothers' lawyer wrote that the only person who used the band's songs without permission more than Bill Murry was Donald Trump. The lawyer then brought up the United States Copyright Act. Peter T. Paterno amusingly wrote that he was too lazy to look up the specific subparagraph that Billy Murry was violating, which is why he was just threatening the comedian with "eternal damnation". Peter further added that his threats were in vain as Bill Murry was already condemned to eternal damnation after his terrible Garfield movies.

Moreover, The Doobie Brothers' lawyer wrote that Bill Murray already knows that paying money for using songs is a requirement. Then Peter T. Paterno mocked Bill Murray's brand, writing that The Doobie Brothers would have almost been okay with the illegal use of their song if the 'Zero Hucks Given' shirts weren't so "ugly". Finally, Peter ended the letter by quoting Jean-Paul Sartre, "Au revoir Golfer. Et payez!"

