'The Dry' Reviews: Twitterati Hails The 'super Movie', Say Eric Bana 'rains Charisma'

The Dry, which sees Eric Bana playing the protagonist, was recently screened at the Chicago International Film Festival. Shortly after viewing the film, the people who got to see Eric Bana's latest stint as a film's lead character took to Twitter in order to share their thoughts on the same. Those responses can be found below.

Twitterati share early The Dry review online:

Films like The Dry (2021) reignite your passion for appreciating great cinema, What a well paced, beautiful taut murder mystery set in Australian countryside backdrop. Eric Bana is excellent. Strikingly good cinematography and sound design. An Australian masterpiece for sure. — Kartikeya (@KartikeyaDutta) May 18, 2021

Eric Bana "rains charisma in the intense Aussie film The Dry," opening in select #LandmarkTheatres this Friday! Get showtimes and tickets: https://t.co/WvPwssbXlr

Plus, read a #LandmarkExclusive from writer/director Robert Connolly here: https://t.co/wVdXORLpaE pic.twitter.com/NjYRXrcp2R — Landmark Theatres (US) (@LandmarkLTC) May 19, 2021

Eric Bana "rains charisma in the intense Aussie film The Dry," opening at Landmark's #MidtownArtCinema this Friday! Get showtimes and tickets: https://t.co/Dgw9PXbDi1

Plus, read a #LandmarkExclusive from writer/director Robert Connolly here: https://t.co/scUoA09ImB#TheDryMovie pic.twitter.com/3Ry9H6cn9J — Midtown Art Cinema (@LTMidtownArt) May 20, 2021

I haven’t been to the cinema in so long and #TheDryMovie was a perfect way to break that drought! Excellent movie! (And great cameo @janeharperautho). Congrats to all involved on a great script, wonderful cast and beautiful filming of country Australia! pic.twitter.com/y8VGTGESkk — Petronella McGovern (@PetronellaMcGov) January 8, 2021

If you haven't already read "The Dry" by @janeharperautho you still have time before the movie release:1stJan.I've read the book & seen the movie twice & @EricBana67 is perfect as Aaron Falk.The cinematography is stunning & captures #Australia 'bang-on"👍😂 #TheDry #TheDryMovie pic.twitter.com/TLOIcrt12S — Mary-Lou O'Brien 🗯️ (@mlobrien1) December 12, 2020

“I went into it with no real expectations. Sometimes Australian films are impressive, sometimes not so impressive. I’m so glad to say this one was good!” - Scott #TheDryMovie #EricBana #thedry pic.twitter.com/yzzgCu3mAE — Popped Culture (@PoppedCultureAU) February 11, 2021

‘The Dry’ is a super movie with a fantastic Aussie cast - made right here in Victoria. Great to see a screening tonight and couldn’t resist a pic with Eric Bana! 🎥 #thedrymovie #madeinvictoria #vicscreen #creativevictoria #EricBana pic.twitter.com/YV1dALsrty — Natalie Suleyman MP (@NatalieSuleyman) April 22, 2021

Include me amongst those praising #TheDryMovie.



True writing, great performances, and the cinematography and setting really establish a sense of the regional towns in the #Wimmera.



Good stuff 👍 🎥 — Norman Hermant (@NormanHermant) January 2, 2021

A little about The Dry:

The feature presentation has a rating of 7 out of 10 on IMDb as of this writing. The film that sees the Special Correspondents actor play the role of a federal detective based in Melbourne is helmed by Robert Connolly. The film is based on the Jane Harper novel of the same name. The Dry trailer can be found below.

The Dry trailer:

