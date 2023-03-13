The Elephant Whisperers: Meet The Women Behind India's Glory At Oscars

The Elephant Whisperers clinched a win in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. This is the first time an Indian title has won in this category. The film is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and is backed by Guneet Monga.

Here’s everything you need to know about the women behind India's Oscar glory.

Kartiki Gonsalves

Born on November 2, 1986, Kartiki Gonsalves has a diverse portfolio. She can be best described as an Indian Natural History, Social Documentary photojournalist and filmmaker. The Elephant Whisperers is her directorial debut. She lives in the Nilgiris and Mumbai. All her work, across themes, focuses on enabling conservation and spreading awareness.

The 36-year-old director describes her work as an intermingling of exploring nature, environment and wildlife. She is currently working on a project involving the wildcats on the Western Ghats, before which she worked on local traditional artists of the Adivasi and Biel communities.

Guneet Monga

The Indian film producer was born on November 21, 1983 in Delhi. Guneet did her graduation in Mass Communication from Madhubala Institute of Mass Communication and Electronic Media, Delhi.

She made her debut as a producer on Say Salaam India in 2007 and later went on to work in films like Rang Rasiya, Dasvidaniya and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Guneet gained international recognition first for her short film Kavi in 2009, which got nominated in Best Live Action Short Film at the 82nd Academy Awards.

In later years, Guneet’s other projects like The Lunchbox, Monsoon Shootout and Masaan were screened internationally at the Cannes Film Festival. One of her productions, Period. End of Sentence even managed to bag an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category in 2019.

