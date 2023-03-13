The Elephant Whisperers Producer Guneet Monga Expresses Gratitude For Oscar Win

The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga expressed gratitude to her entire team, family, friends, and fans after winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Short film category. She recently took to her social media handle and shared a video of her from the awards ceremony. The documentary film beat out How Do You Measure a Year?, Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate.

In the clip shared by Guneet Monga on her Instagram handle, she said, "Tonight is historic. This is the first Oscar for any Indian production and two women here won this. 1.4 billion Indians, this for you (Yeh aapke liye hain). We have all manifested this together, this is for my co-producer Achin Jain, the entire team of Sikhya, the entire team of Netflix, Alok, Sarafina, WME, Bash, Sanjana, thank you mom and dad up there, thank you Guruji Shukrana, this would not have been possible without anyone of you. I just want to say to all the women watching, the future is audacious and the future is us and the future is here. Thank you, let's go. Jai Hind."

Sharing the post, Guneet Monga captioned it, "My heart is full of joy, love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. I’m so grateful to the visionary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and to Netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world, believing in us all the way. To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India."

The Elephant Whisperers created history

The Elephant Whisperers, which has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, won the Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Short film category. This was the first time an Indian documentary film won in this category.