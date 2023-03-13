The Elephant Whisperers scripted history after winning an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at Oscars 2023. Social media has been flooded with wishes for the The Elephant Whisperers team. In a throwback interview with Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, producer Guneet Monga revealed what an Oscar nod meant for her.

When asked if she saw the Oscar nod as a validation for her work, Monga said, "Absolutely. I just think that India has an incredible lot of documentary filmmakers. I mean, if it was written too and last year with Writing With Fire there has been surely Abraham there is now Shaunak saying it's just amazing and and of course Kartiki and all of us. It's a moment in time where documentaries from India are rising and are seeing the light are being appreciated globally and it's amazing that we have these many interval film makers to push this forward and hopefully for the country to win."

Kartiki Gonsalves stresses on human-nature co-existence

As soon as the winner was announced, director Kartiki Gonsalves along with Guneet Monga, went took the stage and accepted the award. Kartiki said, "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally for co-existence."

"Thank you to the academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film, to Bomman and Belli for sharing their sacred tribal wisdom. To Guneet my producer and Sikhya to Douglas Blush, my mentor and my entire team and finally to my mother, father, and sister who are up there somewhere and you are the centre of my universe. To my motherland India," she added.

Guneet Monga reacts to Oscar win

After winning an Oscar, Guneet Monga took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of their winning moment. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind (sic)."

Take a look at the post below.

The Elephant Whisperers was in a competiton with Haulout, How do you measure a year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate in the Oscars race.