The Elephant Whisperers Wins At Oscars 2023; Netizens Ecstatic

Quick links:
Image: guneetmonga/Instagram
The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short, becoming the first Indian film to win the Academy Award in that category. India celebrated as the Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga documentary won along with Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film RRR. Netizens reacted to the Oscar win by The Elephant Whisperers and took to Twitter in order to celebrate. One fan said in a tweet that it is a proud moment for the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, while another said that it was a proud moment for India. One Twitter user congratulated the entire team of film for making the whole nation proud, while another posted a picture of Guneet Monga and Jr NTR at the Oscars together.
Check out the tweets below.
What a fabulous news 💪India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins #Oscars award for the Best Documentary Short Film. A proud moment for Tamil Nadu Forest Department Congratulations Kartiki @EarthSpectrum #TNForest #Oscars #Oscars95 #AcademyAwards2023 #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/dyHvV4fYcw— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 13, 2023
#TheElephantWhisperers YAY 🎉 Proud Moment For Us #IndianShortFilm The Elephant Whisperers' wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. Congratulations #Oscar #Oscars #Oscars95 #JaiHo 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/51YChFtdFN— PRAMOD KUMAR (@PRAMODK67021744) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers for winning and making all of us proud at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/m7HHv4k7Uq— MAHI (@MahilMass) March 13, 2023
NTR with Guneet Kapoor ❤🔥❤🔥— 𝐍𝐓𝐑 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@NTRTheStalwart) March 13, 2023
who won Oscar for #TheElephantWhisperers #GlobalStarNTRatOscars @tarak9999 #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qnQhrTsRF0
The Elephant Whisperers was nominated against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate. The Elephant Whisperers received extensive global exposure, as it was screened in Los Angeles and New York. Science communicator Neil DeGrasse Tyson praised the film as he spoke with Monga and Gonsalves at a screening.
The Best Documentary Short Film winner was produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, it was filmed over the course of five years by the team at Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. It also happens to be the first directorial effort from Kartiki Gonsalves.
The Elephant Whisperers tells the story of a couple Bomman and Bellie who take a baby elephant named Raghu into their care. It also serves as a study into the habitat of elephants in India, and climate change at large.