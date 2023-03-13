The Elephant Whisperers Wins At Oscars 2023; Netizens Ecstatic

The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short, becoming the first Indian film to win the Academy Award in that category. India celebrated as the Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga documentary won along with Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film RRR. Netizens reacted to the Oscar win by The Elephant Whisperers and took to Twitter in order to celebrate. One fan said in a tweet that it is a proud moment for the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, while another said that it was a proud moment for India. One Twitter user congratulated the entire team of film for making the whole nation proud, while another posted a picture of Guneet Monga and Jr NTR at the Oscars together.

Check out the tweets below.

Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers for winning and making all of us proud at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/m7HHv4k7Uq — MAHI (@MahilMass) March 13, 2023

More on The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers was nominated against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate. The Elephant Whisperers received extensive global exposure, as it was screened in Los Angeles and New York. Science communicator Neil DeGrasse Tyson praised the film as he spoke with Monga and Gonsalves at a screening.

The Best Documentary Short Film winner was produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, it was filmed over the course of five years by the team at Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. It also happens to be the first directorial effort from Kartiki Gonsalves.

The Elephant Whisperers tells the story of a couple Bomman and Bellie who take a baby elephant named Raghu into their care. It also serves as a study into the habitat of elephants in India, and climate change at large.