The Elephant Whisperers Wins Oscar: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt React

Indian director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga's Tamil-language documentary The Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards for the Best Documentary Short film. While accepting the prestigious award at the event, Kartiki said she dedicates her victory to her motherland India. Also, after the big win of The Elephant Whisperers, celebrities took to their social media handle to post their reactions.

At first, Guneet Monga took to her Instagram handle and reacted to her big win at the 95th Academy Awards. She further captioned her post, "Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind."

Then Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media handle and reacted to The Elephant Whisperers win by posting a story. She wrote, "Yaaaaaay! Gooo" tagging the makers and the film. Then, Alia Bhatt also posted a story to praise the historic win of the film and wrote in her story, "uff what a visual! Historic! Congatulations Guneet Monga and the whole team!!."

Big Congratulations to

Kartiki Gonsalves & @guneetm The Elephant Whisperers on winning @TheAcademy Award for Best Documentary Short and also @mmkeeravaani with Chandrabose for Best Original Song creating Oscar history this year. 🇮🇳🙏 #Oscar — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 13, 2023

Kartiki Gonsalves' acceptance speech at the Oscars

While accepting the Oscars at the big starry night, Kartiki said, "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film, to Bomman and Belli for sharing their sacred tribal wisdom. To Guneet my producer and Sikhya to Douglas Blush, my mentor and my entire team and finally to my mother, father, and sister who are up there somewhere and you are the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."